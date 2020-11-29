No. 5 Texas A&M beats LSU 20-7 behind Spiller, stellar defense

Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) upends LSU quarterback TJ Finley (11) for a sack during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Isaiah Spiller ran for 141 yards and a touchdown and Buddy Johnson returned an interception for a score in No. 5 Texas A&M’s 20-7 victory over LSU on Saturday night.

Texas A&M extended its winning streak to five games in its first contest since Nov. 7 after the team couldn’t play the last two weeks because of a coronavirus outbreak. Texas A&M’s games against Ole Miss and Tennessee were pushed back to December.

The Aggies offense struggled to deliver, dealing with consistent driving rain on Saturday night in College Station. Kellen Mond completed only 11 of his 34 pass attempts for 105 yards. LSU and Texas A&M finished equal in total yardage with 267, but the Aggies defense harassed LSU’s young quarterbacks.

Texas A&M’s punt unit pinned LSU deep in its own territory on multiple occasions. Texas A&M won the turnover battle 3-0. Johnson’s touchdown broke any hope of a LSU comeback in the second half.

Debuting at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, Texas A&M must make a statement in the closing weeks of the regular season as it eyes a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Aggies are unable to reach the SEC Championship game after the early season loss to Alabama, meaning its final three regular season games have added significance in the eyes of the committee.

Texas A&M travels to No. 22 Auburn next week.