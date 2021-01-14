No. 4 Texas stumbles down the stretch, upset by No. 15 Texas Tech

Texas guard Matt Coleman III (2) dives past Texas Tech guard Mac McClung (0) for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns put together their best half of the season on Wednesday night against Texas Tech.

Andrew Jones was cooking for 18 points. The Longhorns offense hit six of its first nine 3-point attempts and held a 48-38 lead on the Red Raiders at halftime. Shaka Smart was getting the toughness and aggression that he’s always preaching to his guys — the kind of play that Chris Beard usually gets out of his Red Raiders.

It all fell apart in the final minutes of the second half.

Courtney Ramey committed a costly turnover, allowing Texas Tech to tie the game in the final minute. Mac McClung hit the dagger jumper with three seconds left in the game for the lead. Matt Coleman’s 3-point attempt in the final three seconds hammered off the backboard as Texas lost 79-77.

MAC CALLED GAME 😤 pic.twitter.com/eM25BEGcZV — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) January 14, 2021

“They came in here and were two points better than us. They deserve to celebrate that,” Smart said.

Texas dropped its first Big 12 game of the season and its six-game winning streak to start their week on a sour note. Texas will host Kansas State on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Texas Tech won on the road against a top-5 team for the first time in program history.

Texas Tech locked down in the second half as the hot shooting faded for Texas. Fifteen Texas turnovers didn’t help either. The most costly came late in the game with Texas leading 77-75.

After Greg Brown forced Jamarius Burton into an offensive foul, Ramey looked to a heavily covered Coleman on the inbound pass. The pass went directly to Kyler Edwards, who tossed it to Terrence Shannon Jr. for the layup, tying the game at 77 with 44 seconds on the clock.

The Longhorns couldn’t convert on their offensive possession, setting up McClung’s game winner. The junior transfer from Georgetown University scored a game-high 22 points.

Tech scored 19 points off the Longhorns’ 15 turnovers.

As good as Jones was in the first half, he only had one shot attempt in the second half, scoring two points. Jones still led the Longhorns in scoring with 20.

Texas hurt itself at the free throw line, shooting 18-of-31 compared to Texas Tech’s 22-of-28. The Longhorns led for a total of 36:59, while the Red Raiders held the lead for just 36 total seconds.