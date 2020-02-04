No. 3 Jayhawks outmatch Texas 69-58 to snap Longhorns’ short-lived momentum

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – FEBRUARY 03: Udoka Azubuike #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks takes a shot against Royce Hamm Jr. #5 of the Texas Longhorns in the first half of a college basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse on February 03, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KXAN) — Matt Coleman saw a defender cheating off Andrew Jones at the end of the first half and the Texas redshirt sophomore hit an open 3-pointer to push the Longhorns ahead of Kansas 33-31 at the end of the first half.

The lead was short-lived at Allen Fieldhouse for the Longhorns.

Kansas outscored Texas 38-25 in the final 20 minutes for a runaway 69-58 win over the Longhorns on Big Monday.

Texas (14-8, 4-5 in Big 12) did a good job of forcing the issue in the first four minutes of the second half getting four quick fouls on the Jayhawks. Likely All-American big man Udoka Azubuike picked up his second and third fouls which sent him directly to the bench. However, the Longhorns didn’t take advantage of “Doke’s” absence.

Coleman’s jumper at 13:43 was the Longhorns’ first field goal of the second half. By that point, Kansas had a 42-38 lead. The Longhorns were able to cut the deficit to 44-42 with 11:02 to go in the second half until Kansas’ dominance began to outclass an over-matched Texas squad.

Following a foul on Andrew Jones at 10:45, Kansas reeled off an 8-0 run in less than two minutes for a 52-42 lead. From there, it only got worse. That 8-0 run was part of a 19-4 Jayhawks run to put the game on ice.

Texas couldn’t shoot, hitting 16.6% from 3-point range (4-of-24). Coleman led the Longhorns scoring with 20 points. Jericho Sims scored 17 points going 8-9 from the field.

Devon Dotson guided the Jayhawks with 16 points. Azubuike finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds.

The Longhorns led 31-26 at halftime when the two teams met earlier this year in Austin.

Texas started the game 0-7 from 3-point range, but hit three of their next seven attempts in the first half. They only hit one of their next 10 attempts.

Even with Sims picking up two quick fouls and being relegated to the bench early in the first half, the Longhorns defense stood strong against the Jayhawks center. Azubuike, who didn’t start the game due to an issue with head coach Bill Self at the end of Saturday’s game, scored seven points in the first half, but turned the ball over on two of three possessions against freshman Will Baker.

The Jayhawks certainly had their opportunities to expose mismatches and couldn’t get it done. Kansas made only one 3-pointer on seven attempts through the first 20 minutes. They didn’t finish much better from beyond the arc going 2-for-12.

At least the Longhorns are coming home, but the competition doesn’t get any easier. Texas hosts Texas Tech on Saturday and No. 1 Baylor next Monday.