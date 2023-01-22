WACO, Texas (KXAN) — The No. 25 Texas Longhorns held Baylor scoreless for nearly half of the final quarter to run away with a 68-55 victory in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
The Longhorns held Baylor scoreless for the final 4:04 and 31% shooting for the game at 18-for-58. Baylor had 73 possessions in the game, two more than the Longhorns at 71. Texas outrebounded the Bears 48-34 and blocked eight shots.
Five players scored in double figures for the Longhorns, four of whom tied for the team-high with 13 points. Rori Harmon, Shaylee Gonzales, DeYona Gaston and Sonya Morris all scored 13 points with Gaston notching a double-double with 11 rebounds. Taylor Jones scored 10 points with seven rebounds and three blocked shots before fouling out in 21 minutes.
Texas shot 56% from the field in the second half after struggling to shoot 28% in the first half. The Longhorns made 19 shots in the second half to just nine in the first.
For Baylor, Sarah Andrews scored a game-high 19 points on 5-for-16 shooting and Ja’Mee Asberry chipped in 13 points. Caitlin Bickle pulled down 10 rebounds for the Bears.
For the first time since 2004, Baylor entered this week’s play without a top-25 ranking by the Associated Press.
Texas (14-6, 5-2 Big 12 Conference) hosts Oklahoma on Wednesday. Baylor (13-6, 4-3) travels to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech on Saturday.