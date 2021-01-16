No. 21 UT women’s basketball hits the road to play Texas Tech

AUSTIN (KXAN) –The Longhorns are back on the court Sunday when they face a Texas Tech team that has struggled immensely in Big 12 play.

The Lady Red Raiders are only 1-5 in conference action, and are 6-6 overall.

Texas has fared much better, but they are still smarting over their last conference road game, a 34 point loss one week ago to West Virginia.

“It’s in the back of my mind, and I won’t hesitate to bring it up whenever I think it’s appropriate,” Head Coach Vic Schaefer said. “Just trying to get kids to understand how hard they have to play in order to give us a chance to win.”

One thing that brings Schaefer joy is the fact that Audrey Warren, the junior guard out of Fort Worth, will return to the lineup.

“I mean she just brings a level of experience, she’s smart, heady, tough, quick and athletic, and so she really provides something for our team that we’ve really been missing,” Schaefer added.

Texas will need that experience going on the road, even with a limited crowd, the Longhorns still anticipate a difficult environment when they arrive to United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.

“It is what it is, we have to deal with it the best we can,” Schaefer said. “Whether there’s one, or 100, or 500 we’ve got to do a good job of controlling Texas.”

The Longhorns have an even record through two games on the road thus far this season.

Tipoff between No. 21 Texas and Texas Tech will be at 3 p.m. Sunday in Lubbock.