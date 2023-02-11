AUSTIN (KXAN) — A shorthanded Texas Longhorns women’s basketball squad sailed by TCU 70-50 on Saturday at Moody Center.

No. 20 Texas played just eight players due to injuries and was again without leading scorer Sonya Morris, but playing the struggling Horned Frogs who haven’t won in Big 12 Conference play this season made things easier to handle.

Forward Taylor Jones notched a double-double with 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting with 11 rebounds while Shaylee Gonzales and DeYona Gaston each scored a game-high 16 points. Gonzales also pulled down seven rebounds and dished out six assists. Rori Harmon chipped in 13 points.

Gonzales made both of Texas’ 3-pointers, and while the Longhorns as a team didn’t shoot 3-pointers well at 2-for-11, they didn’t have to. Jones and Gaston were a combined 14-for-25 inside and the Longhorns shot 31-for-67 for the game. Paired with forcing 27 turnovers and limiting the Horned Frogs to 15 made field goals, Texas notched its 20th win of the season with relative ease.

The Longhorns scored 21 points off of TCU’s turnovers and pulled down 12 offensive rebounds to score 16 second-chance points. Texas outrebounded TCU 40-34 and had a 36-14 advantage in points in the paint.

Texas led the entire game and scored on 34 of its 74 possessions. TCU scored on 22 of its 72 possessions and had a 37.5% turnover rate.

Texas (20-6, 11-2 Big 12 Conference) has won seven games in a row and has to quickly turn around to play Iowa State on the road Monday.