No. 2 Texas baseball facing elimination at Big 12 tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY (KXAN) — The No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns will face elimination in the Big 12 baseball tournament after a lifeless 5-1 loss to West Virginia to open the postseason portion of the season Wednesday.

Texas (40-13) entered this week’s conference tournament at Bricktown Ballpark as the top seed, but will have to travel through the loser’s bracket to claim another trophy to go along with its regular season championship.

The Longhorns will play the loser of No. 4 Oklahoma State and No. 5 Oklahoma in an elimination game Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Those two teams played Wednesday night.

“Not our best day offensively. You want to be hot going into the regionals, you want to be playing your best,” Longhorns coach David Pierce said.

Texas starting pitcher Ty Madden faced West Virginia for the second time in a week and picked up his second straight loss against the Mountaineers. Madden didn’t have a bad night, but didn’t get any support from the Longhorns’ bats.

Madden went 6.2 innings, allowing three runs on three hits. Eric Kennedy’s solo home run in the 6th inning served as Texas’ only run of the game.

The rest of the Texas batting lineup was stymied by West Virginia pitcher Jackson Wolf, who threw 138 pitches in a complete game effort. The Longhorns nearly broke Wolf in the 7th inning, loading the bases with two outs, but Kennedy popped out to end the threat without scoring.