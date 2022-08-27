COLUMBUS, Ohio (KXAN) — The No. 2 Texas Longhorns volleyball team started the season with a 3-0 sweep on the road Friday against No. 7 Ohio State.

The Longhorns took down the Buckeyes 25-21, 25-22, 25-22 in the first of two matches to kick off the year. They’ll play the second match at the Covelli Center at 7 p.m. Saturday on the B1G Network.

Texas’ Logan Eggleston took a little while to heat up, but once she did, the Buckeyes couldn’t stop her. She finished the match with 15 kills and a .355 hitting percentage to do with seven digs, four blocks and two aces to lead the way. She had six kills in the third set to help ice the match and get the sweep.

Madisen Skinner chipped in nine kills for the Longhorns while Molly Phillips had eight kills and Asjia O’Neal contributed seven kills and three blocks in a well-rounded attack.

Setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres has 37 assists to go with six digs, three kills and a block for the Longhorns.

After the Ohio trip, Texas comes back to Gregory Gym on Aug. 31 for a huge match with another Big 10 powerhouse, the No. 5 Minnesota Golden Gophers. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. and UT students get in free.