AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 24 points, Emily Ryan had 12 points and eight assists and No. 22 Iowa State beat No. 17 Texas 66-61 on Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Joens completed a three-point play with 2:37 left to give Iowa State a 61-55 lead, but she missed two free throws at 1:45 and Texas took advantage when Rori Harmon sank a baseline jumper to make it 61-57. Iowa State had two chances at the other end following an offensive rebound and Denae Fritz made a 3-pointer from the corner for a seven-point lead. Joens added two free throws with 14.2 seconds left to seal it.

Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) drives around Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly greets Texas head coach Vic Schaefer, left, at the end of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 66-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas forward Amina Muhammad (14) plays defense during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 66-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas guard Rori Harmon drives up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 66-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) drives to the basket past Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa State guard Emily Ryan chases down a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas forward Amina Muhammad shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa State guard Denae Fritz, left, fights for a rebound with Texas guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 66-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer watches from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 66-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas forward Khadija Faye (20) shoots over Iowa State forward Nyamer Diew (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa State guard Emily Ryan drives to the basket past Texas forward Taylor Jones, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) drives around Texas forward Amina Muhammad, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens shoots a free throw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa State guard Denae Fritz (3) shoots over Texas guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 66-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas guard Rori Harmon, center, drives to the basket between Iowa State guard Denae Fritz (3) and guard Emily Ryan (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 66-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas guard Shay Holle (10) tries to steal the ball from Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 66-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Texas forward Taylor Jones (44) grabs a rebound over Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa State guard Emily Ryan (11) steals the ball from Texas forward Amina Muhammad (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa State forward Izzi Zingaro (15) shoots over Texas forward Amina Muhammad (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa State guard Denae Fritz, center, fights for a rebound with Texas forward Taylor Jones, left, and forward DeYona Gaston, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Lexi Donarski had 11 points and Fritz scored 10 for Iowa State (16-7, 8-5 Big 12). Donarski and Joens had three 3-pointers apiece as the Cyclones went 8 of 15.

Joens and Donarski each made a 3-pointer in the final minute of the third quarter to help Iowa State extend its lead to 52-40. Donarski added an open 3-pointer in the opening 70 seconds of the fourth quarter for a 15-point lead.

Texas’ first 3-pointer of the game, in 12 attempts, came with 4:18 left in the fourth. Shay Holle added another 3-pointer on the Longhorns next possession to get within 57-53 after a 13-2 run.

Harmon scored nine of her 19 points in the first quarter and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda added 10 points for Texas (20-7, 11-3), which had a seven-game winning streak end. The Longhorns were 5 of 12 from the free-throw line compared to 12 of 20 for Iowa State.