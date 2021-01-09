No. 17 Texas suffers first Big 12 loss against West Virginia

Longhorns women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer at practice before the 2020 season. (KXAN)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick scored 14 of her 24 points in the first half and West Virginia routed No. 17 Texas 92-58 to snap the Longhorns’ five-game win streak.

Gondrezick posted on her Twitter account that her father, 57-year-old Grant Gondrezick, had died. He played at Pepperdine in the mid-80′s and spent two seasons in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.

Esmery Martinez had 19 points and 10 rebounds for West Virginia (8-2, 2-2 Big 12). Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 12 points and Celeste Taylor had 10 for Texas (8-2, 2-1).

The Longhorns’ upcoming game, originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 12, against Oklahoma has been postponed. The Longhorns will instead host TCU on Thursday.

Texas’ 92 points allowed is the most under new head coach Vic Schaefer.