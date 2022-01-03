No. 14 Texas hoops ready for another road test at Kansas State

Texas forward Tre Mitchell (33) drives to the basket against Incarnate Word forward Benjamin Griscti (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 14 Texas has already accomplished its goal of going 1-0 (in conference play at least), and now the Longhorns mission turns to adding to that total by beating a gritty Kansas State team.

Kansas State gave Oklahoma all they could handle on Saturday night, coming back from double digits in a 71-69 loss at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Texas had a much better Saturday, with the Longhorns defense shutting down West Virginia 74-59, improving to 11-0 in the 21-22 season when holding their opponents to under 60 points.

The Longhorns also got bounce back performances from Courtney Ramey and Marcus Carr.

Ramey scored a season-high 15 points, while playing a season-high 36 minutes. Carr, who had been up and down throughout early part of the season, scored 20 points to lead the Longhorns.

When it comes to facing the Wildcats, Texas has done well in recent years.

The Longhorns have won four straight against the Wildcats, sweeping the regular season series the last two years.

Not that they are expecting things to be easy for them tomorrow night at Bramlage Coliseum or anytime in the immediate future.

“I don’t even think you talk about anything until you get to the tournament man, so you’ve got nine games and you just try not to get too high or too low,” head coach Chris Beard said. “We don’t talk much about winning in our locker room, we talk about process, and let’s win today.”

Texas (11-2, 1-0 in Big 12) and Kansas State (8-4, 0-1 in Big 12) tipoff at 6pm Tuesday night in Manhattan, Kansas. You can watch the game on ESPN+.