AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 13 Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team held Southern to single-digits in three of four quarters and rolled to an 80-35 win in the season opener Wednesday at Moody Center.

Forwards Taylor Jones and Amina Muhammed both notched double-doubles to lead the Longhorns. Muhammed scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds while Jones scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down 12 boards in 22 minutes off the bench.

Freshman Madison Booker scored seven points with seven rebounds and seven assists in her Texas debut. Gisella Maul, another true freshman, scored nine points all on 3-point field goals,

Point guard Rori Harmon did a bit of everything with eight points, nine assists, seven rebounds and four steals. The Longhorns held Southern to 29% shooting and outscored them in the paint 38-14. Texas forced 22 turnovers and scored 30 points off of them while outrebounding Southern 54-30.

Texas (1-0) hosts Liberty at 2 p.m. Sunday.