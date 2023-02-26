AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 13 Texas Longhorns ended the Lone Star Invitational in emphatic fashion Sunday with a 22-0 win over Texas Southern at McCombs Field.

Texas scored 10 runs in the first inning then tacked on eight more in the third before adding four more in the fourth. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Freshman Leighann Goode drove in six runs with three hits, including a 3-run home run in the first inning. Reese Atwood also hit a 3-run homer in the first inning for the Longhorns.

Viviana Martinez went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs to raise her team-leading batting average to .545. Bella Dayton, Mia Scott, Camille Corona and Lou Gilbert all had multiple hits for the Longhorns.

Citlaly Gutierrez threw a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts, needing just 66 pitches to get the job done.

Texas went 3-1 in the tournament with the one blemish coming at the hands of No. 12 Virginia Tech. The Hokies topped the Longhorns 6-5 on Friday, but Texas returned the favor with an 8-2 win on Saturday. The Longhorns picked up another win Saturday over Abilene Christian 8-0 in five innings. In the win over the Hokies on Saturday, Martinez went 3-for-3 with a 2-run double, solo home run and five RBIs. Mac Morgan notched her third win of the season in the circle in a 91-pitch complete game. She scattered seven hits and allowed two earned runs.

Goode hit a 3-run home run against Abilene Christian and Sophia Simpson earned her first pitching win of the season with eight strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched.

Texas (10-2-1) is back in action Wednesday at home against North Texas. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Longhorns host another tournament, the Longhorn Invitational, beginning Friday. Tennessee State, Louisiana, McNeese State and Princeton are scheduled to take part. Texas opens play at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Tennessee State and will play another game at 7 p.m. against Louisiana.