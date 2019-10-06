No.11 Texas to face No. 6 Oklahoma in Red River Showdown

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The college football voters are still using the wait and see approach with the No. 11 Texas Longhorns.
A lot will be decided next week at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas when they face No. 6 Oklahoma.
OU opened as a 10.5 point favorite Sunday, according to Las Vegas oddsmakers. The Sooners again boast the best offense in college football with Heisman Trophy candidate Jalen Hurts at quarterback.
After Auburn’s loss to Florida, it looked like the Red River Showdown would be a top 10 match up for the first time since 2008 when the Longhorns defeated the Sooners 45-35.
But Penn State moved ahead of the Longhorns into the top 10 after a 35-7 victory against Purdue.
The Longhorns stayed at No. 11 in the AP poll and moved up to No. 11 in the Amway Coaches poll after the 42-31 win at West Virginia Saturday.
Latest AP Poll
|Record
|Pts
|1. Alabama (32)
|5-0
|1503
|1
|2. Clemson (15)
|5-0
|1433
|2
|3. Georgia (3)
|5-0
|1393
|3
|3. Ohio St. (10)
|6-0
|1393
|4
|5. LSU (2)
|5-0
|1352
|5
|6. Oklahoma
|5-0
|1268
|6
|7. Florida
|6-0
|1163
|10
|8. Wisconsin
|5-0
|1105
|8
|9. Notre Dame
|4-1
|1046
|9
|10. Penn St.
|5-0
|958
|12
|11. Texas
|4-1
|947
|11
|12. Auburn
|5-1
|920
|7
|13. Oregon
|4-1
|828
|13
|14. Boise St.
|5-0
|654
|16
|15. Utah
|4-1
|624
|17
|16. Michigan
|4-1
|618
|19
|17. Iowa
|4-1
|454
|14
|18. Arizona St.
|4-1
|388
|20
|19. Wake Forest
|5-0
|380
|22
|20. Virginia
|4-1
|353
|23
|21. SMU
|6-0
|285
|24
|22. Baylor
|5-0
|260
|NR
|23. Memphis
|5-0
|189
|NR
|24. Texas A&M
|3-2
|165
|25
|25. Cincinnati
|4-1
|118
|NR
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian St. 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan St. 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, Southern Cal 5, Iowa St. 5, Pittsburgh 2.