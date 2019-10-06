No.11 Texas to face No. 6 Oklahoma in Red River Showdown

MORGANTOWN, WV – OCTOBER 05: Malcolm Epps #85 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after a 22-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field on October 5, 2019 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The college football voters are still using the wait and see approach with the No. 11 Texas Longhorns.

A lot will be decided next week at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas when they face No. 6 Oklahoma.

OU opened as a 10.5 point favorite Sunday, according to Las Vegas oddsmakers. The Sooners again boast the best offense in college football with Heisman Trophy candidate Jalen Hurts at quarterback.

After Auburn’s loss to Florida, it looked like the Red River Showdown would be a top 10 match up for the first time since 2008 when the Longhorns defeated the Sooners 45-35.

But Penn State moved ahead of the Longhorns into the top 10 after a 35-7 victory against Purdue.

The Longhorns stayed at No. 11 in the AP poll and moved up to No. 11 in the Amway Coaches poll after the 42-31 win at West Virginia Saturday.

Latest AP Poll



Record Pts 1. Alabama (32) 5-0 1503 1 2. Clemson (15) 5-0 1433 2 3. Georgia (3) 5-0 1393 3 3. Ohio St. (10) 6-0 1393 4 5. LSU (2) 5-0 1352 5 6. Oklahoma 5-0 1268 6 7. Florida 6-0 1163 10 8. Wisconsin 5-0 1105 8 9. Notre Dame 4-1 1046 9 10. Penn St. 5-0 958 12 11. Texas 4-1 947 11 12. Auburn 5-1 920 7 13. Oregon 4-1 828 13 14. Boise St. 5-0 654 16 15. Utah 4-1 624 17 16. Michigan 4-1 618 19 17. Iowa 4-1 454 14 18. Arizona St. 4-1 388 20 19. Wake Forest 5-0 380 22 20. Virginia 4-1 353 23 21. SMU 6-0 285 24 22. Baylor 5-0 260 NR 23. Memphis 5-0 189 NR 24. Texas A&M 3-2 165 25 25. Cincinnati 4-1 118 NR

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian St. 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan St. 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, Southern Cal 5, Iowa St. 5, Pittsburgh 2.