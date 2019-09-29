No. 11 Texas stays steady in polls after bye

(AP/KXAN) — There’s been a shuffle at the top of the latest Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls. Alabama is at No. 1 ahead of No. 2 Clemson after the Tigers escaped Chapel Hill with a 21-20 win against North Carolina Saturday.
Ohio State’s offensive dominance propelled the Buckeyes to No. 4 ahead of No. 5 LSU.
Texas had the week off the schedule and maintained its spot at No. 11. The Longhorns are No. 12 in the Coaches poll.
No. 25 Texas A&M remained in the top 25 despite a less than impressive win against Arkansas Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Aggies held on in the red zone stopping Arkansas’ final fourth quarter drive for a 31-27 win.
Texas A&M stayed at No. 21 in the Coaches poll.
AP Poll
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. Alabama (29)
|5-0
|1478
|2
|2. Clemson (18)
|5-0
|1426
|1
|3. Georgia (4)
|4-0
|1375
|3
|4. Ohio St. (7)
|5-0
|1324
|5
|5. LSU
|4-0
|1322
|4
|6. Oklahoma
|4-0
|1264
|6
|7. Auburn (3)
|5-0
|1186
|7
|8. Wisconsin
|4-0
|1046
|8
|9. Notre Dame
|3-1
|996
|10
|10. Florida
|5-0
|986
|9
|11. Texas
|3-1
|919
|11
|12. Penn St.
|4-0
|878
|12
|13. Oregon
|3-1
|817
|13
|14. Iowa
|4-0
|731
|14
|15. Washington
|4-1
|603
|17
|16. Boise St.
|4-0
|559
|16
|17. Utah
|4-1
|534
|19
|18. UCF
|4-1
|352
|22
|19. Michigan
|3-1
|350
|20
|20. Arizona St.
|4-1
|249
|NR
|21. Oklahoma St.
|4-1
|215
|NR
|22. Wake Forest
|5-0
|190
|NR
|23. Virginia
|4-1
|186
|18
|24. SMU
|5-0
|151
|NR
|25. Michigan St.
|4-1
|147
|25
|25. Texas A&M
|3-2
|147
|23
Others receiving votes: California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian St. 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, Southern Cal 7, Tulane 1, Kansas St. 1.