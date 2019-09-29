No. 11 Texas stays steady in polls after bye

HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 14: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns congratulates Jake Smith #16 after a touchdown reception in the first half against the Rice Owls at NRG Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

(AP/KXAN) — There’s been a shuffle at the top of the latest Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls. Alabama is at No. 1 ahead of No. 2 Clemson after the Tigers escaped Chapel Hill with a 21-20 win against North Carolina Saturday.

Ohio State’s offensive dominance propelled the Buckeyes to No. 4 ahead of No. 5 LSU.

Texas had the week off the schedule and maintained its spot at No. 11. The Longhorns are No. 12 in the Coaches poll.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher talks with his team as wide receiver Ainias Smith (17) looks on as they play Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 31-27. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

No. 25 Texas A&M remained in the top 25 despite a less than impressive win against Arkansas Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Aggies held on in the red zone stopping Arkansas’ final fourth quarter drive for a 31-27 win.

Texas A&M stayed at No. 21 in the Coaches poll.

AP Poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv 1. Alabama (29) 5-0 1478 2 2. Clemson (18) 5-0 1426 1 3. Georgia (4) 4-0 1375 3 4. Ohio St. (7) 5-0 1324 5 5. LSU 4-0 1322 4 6. Oklahoma 4-0 1264 6 7. Auburn (3) 5-0 1186 7 8. Wisconsin 4-0 1046 8 9. Notre Dame 3-1 996 10 10. Florida 5-0 986 9 11. Texas 3-1 919 11 12. Penn St. 4-0 878 12 13. Oregon 3-1 817 13 14. Iowa 4-0 731 14 15. Washington 4-1 603 17 16. Boise St. 4-0 559 16 17. Utah 4-1 534 19 18. UCF 4-1 352 22 19. Michigan 3-1 350 20 20. Arizona St. 4-1 249 NR 21. Oklahoma St. 4-1 215 NR 22. Wake Forest 5-0 190 NR 23. Virginia 4-1 186 18 24. SMU 5-0 151 NR 25. Michigan St. 4-1 147 25 25. Texas A&M 3-2 147 23

Others receiving votes: California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian St. 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, Southern Cal 7, Tulane 1, Kansas St. 1.