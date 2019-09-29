No. 11 Texas stays steady in polls after bye

HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 14: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns congratulates Jake Smith #16 after a touchdown reception in the first half against the Rice Owls at NRG Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

(AP/KXAN) — There’s been a shuffle at the top of the latest Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls. Alabama is at No. 1 ahead of No. 2 Clemson after the Tigers escaped Chapel Hill with a 21-20 win against North Carolina Saturday.

Ohio State’s offensive dominance propelled the Buckeyes to No. 4 ahead of No. 5 LSU.

Texas had the week off the schedule and maintained its spot at No. 11. The Longhorns are No. 12 in the Coaches poll.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher talks with his team as wide receiver Ainias Smith (17) looks on as they play Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 31-27. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

No. 25 Texas A&M remained in the top 25 despite a less than impressive win against Arkansas Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Aggies held on in the red zone stopping Arkansas’ final fourth quarter drive for a 31-27 win.

Texas A&M stayed at No. 21 in the Coaches poll.

AP Poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPv
1. Alabama (29)5-014782
2. Clemson (18)5-014261
3. Georgia (4)4-013753
4. Ohio St. (7)5-013245
5. LSU4-013224
6. Oklahoma4-012646
7. Auburn (3)5-011867
8. Wisconsin4-010468
9. Notre Dame3-199610
10. Florida5-09869
11. Texas3-191911
12. Penn St.4-087812
13. Oregon3-181713
14. Iowa4-073114
15. Washington4-160317
16. Boise St.4-055916
17. Utah4-153419
18. UCF4-135222
19. Michigan3-135020
20. Arizona St.4-1249NR
21. Oklahoma St.4-1215NR
22. Wake Forest5-0190NR
23. Virginia4-118618
24. SMU5-0151NR
25. Michigan St.4-114725
25. Texas A&M3-214723

Others receiving votes: California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian St. 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, Southern Cal 7, Tulane 1, Kansas St. 1.

