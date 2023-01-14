AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 10 Texas will host Texas Tech for the first time at the Moody Center Saturday night at 7pm.

The Longhorns (3-1, 14-2 overall) are seeking their third straight win as they try to keep pace with the undefeateds: Kansas, Kansas State, and Iowa State. Kansas and Iowa State will play each other Saturday.

Texas will face a Texas Tech team who has struggled since Big 12 play began, as the Red Raiders are winless since the conference schedule began.

Despite the Red Raiders issues, the Longhorns don’t expect to sleepwalk through this one.

“We’re not taking them for granted at all,” senior forward Dylan Disu said. “We know they’re going to come in motivated to try to get that first win, especially on the road against Texas.”

Texas Tech is known for their physical style of play on the defensive end of the floor. Texas fancies themselves as a defensive team too, so things won’t come easy for anyone.

“I knew I was coming into a physical conference, best conference in the country in my opinion,” freshman forward Dillon Mitchell added. “Like RT (Texas Interim Head Coach Rodney Terry) says, ‘you’ve got to work the game for 40 minutes,’ so every game we’re coming out hard just like this most recent game, we’re down early but it’s 40 minutes.”

