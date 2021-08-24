No. 1 Texas volleyball ready to handle high expectations, hope to make national title run

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 1 nationally ranked Texas volleyball team will make their regular season debut on Friday when they host the University of San Diego at Gregory Gym. The match will begin at 6pm.

Gregory Gym is known as having one of the most raucous environments in the country, and the Longhorns are excited to be back at Gregory Gym, with fans in attendance, something that wasn’t the case last year when they played at the Frank Erwin Center.

“It’s almost surreal right now that we have the opportunity to go play in front of our fans at Gregory, you know we have players who have been for now their second year but they have not played in front of their crowd,” Elliott said. “So it’s an exciting time and I can’t wait for them to experience it.”

The preseason and offseason was much more normal for Texas, something that makes senior outside hitter Logan Eggleston incredibly grateful.

“Our team is fully vaccinated so we feel pretty safe, you know around campus and everything, I think knowing this year that we are more prepared for COVID than we were last year, we went through a whole season of it so we kind of know how handle everything,” Eggleston said. “I’m definitely excited about this year, I think it’s going to go a lot smoother and I think we’re really prepared about everything going on.”

Despite last year’s craziness, Texas make a run to the national championship game. The Longhorns lost to Kentucky in four sets.

“It definitely left that bad taste in our mouth, and it’s kind of pushing us, motivating us during the preseason and it’s definitely going to push us when it gets to the middle of the season,” Eggleston explained. “It’s definitely going to push us but I do think we have said even though we made it that far, this is a new team and we kinda can’t rely on what we did last year to push us and get us to the same position this year so, it’s a little bit of both.”

This season, they’re predicted to do as well or even better with a preseason No. 1 national ranking, in addition to being picked first in the Big 12 coaches poll.

“In the last forty years a team that has not won in the finals that comes back only four teams have made it back to the finals,” Elliott noted. “It’s a huge task, almost every senior that had a fifth year came back, so I think it’s the toughest field that we’ll ever face and will just be some really good volleyball but what an opportunity for our girls to get in there and mix it up a little bit.”