Texas defeated Marquette 3-1 in the regional semifinals of the NCAA volleyball tournament Thursday at Gregory Gym in Austin. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the deafening Gregory Gym crowd behind them, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns dispatched No. 16 Marquette 3-1 in the regional semifinals of the NCAA volleyball tournament Thursday.

Texas picked up the first two sets with relative ease, but the Golden Eagles took advantage of Texas service errors with a gritty performance from the service line to capture the third set. The Longhorns were just too much offensively for the Golden Eagles to handle, however, and Asjia O’Neal ended the match with one mighty swing.

Texas defeated Marquette 3-1 in the regional semifinals of the NCAA volleyball tournament Thursday at Gregory Gym in Austin. (KXAN photo)

Texas defeated Marquette 3-1 in the regional semifinals of the NCAA volleyball tournament Thursday at Gregory Gym in Austin. (KXAN photo)

Texas defeated Marquette 3-1 in the regional semifinals of the NCAA volleyball tournament Thursday at Gregory Gym in Austin. (KXAN photo)

Set scores were 25-14, 25-13, 19-25 and 25-17.

Senior hitter Logan Eggleston tallied a match-high 15 kills with a .351 hitting percentage while Madisen Skinner had 11 kills. As a team, Texas hit .343 for the match and held Marquette, the No. 7 hitting team in the country coming into the match, to a .098 hitting percentage.

Texas (25-1) will face Ohio State on Saturday in the regional finals. Texas beat the Buckeyes in their first two matches of the season 3-0 and 3-1.

This story is in the process of being updated and a full recap will be done later Thursday.