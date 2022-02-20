No. 1 Texas dominates Rice in season opening series at home

Texas pitcher Tristan Stevens (35) throws a pitch against Tennessee in the third inning of an NCAA college baseball game in the College World Series Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2022 season could not have started better for No. 1 Texas after completing a sweep of Rice with a 14-2 win on Sunday afternoon at UFCU-Disch Falk Field.

The Longhorns absolutely dominated the Owls, outscoring them 36-3 in the series.

Friday night, Texas opened the season with a 7-0 victory, which included a standout performance from starting pitcher Pete Hansen.

Hansen pitched six shutout innings, and struck out eight batters for his first start of 2021.

Offensively, catcher Silas Ardoin led the way batting 3/4 with three RBI.

Saturday, the offense exploded as Texas handled Rice a 15-1 loss, with starting pitcher Tristan Stevens delivering a six inning shutout, three strikeout performance.

Trey Faltine and Murphy Stehly were Saturday’s standouts at the plate, with Faltine knocking in four runs and Stehly delivering three RBI.

Sunday belonged to Ivan Melendez, who brought home six runs courtesy of two monster home runs in the fourth and sixth innings. Melendez scored four runs as well in the series finale.

It was also a good day for pitcher Tanner Witt who made his first career start.

Witt pitched five shutout innings and struck out five batters.

Texas set an opening weekend attendance record with a total of 21,580 fans at UFCU Disch-Falk Field for the first series of the season.

Friday night brought the largest opening day crowd ever with 7,355 fans in attendance.

Texas will turn their attention to Texas A&M Corpus Christi for a two game series that begins on Tuesday night at 6:35pm. The games will be played a Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi.