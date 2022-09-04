AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 1 Texas Longhorns volleyball team stayed undefeated and won its first-ever match at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion with an emphatic 3-0 victory Sunday.

The nation’s top-ranked team left no doubt, winning in straight sets 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 in front of more than 4,000 fans.

The Longhorns hit. 365 for the match and held the No. 12 Cardinal to a .192 hitting percentage. Logan Eggleston continued her terrific play to start the year with a team-high 16 kills while both Madisen Skinner and Molly Phillips each contributed 10 kills. Phillips hit .556 and Asjia O’Neal hit .438 with nine kills and a team-high five blocks.

Setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres racked up 43 assists and 11 digs with a pair of kills.

The Longhorns hit .457 in the first set and cruised to victory from there.

Texas returns home Wednesday to take on UC Davis. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.