NFL Schedule: When is your team playing on Sunday Night Football

Tom Brady celebrates Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(KXAN) — The 2021 NFL season will kick off with the Dallas Cowboys traveling to the home of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, Sept. 9 on NBC (KXAN).

NBC (KXAN) will be the primetime Sunday night spot for the NFL again this year in what the league is calling “the biggest season ever.”

During the offseason, the NFL owners voted to add another game to the regular season schedule, moving to a 17-game season after the league has played a 16-game schedule for the last 43 years.

The complete week 1 NFL schedule was released Wednesday morning. The Chicago Bears will travel to the Los Angeles Rams for the first Sunday primetime game of the season on Sept. 12 on KXAN in the Austin market.

Notable Sunday Night Football matchups to watch

The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to be on Sunday Night Football two times during the 2021 season on Halloween (Oct. 31) at the Minnesota Vikings and at home on Dec. 26 against the Washington Football Team.

In week 4, Oct. 3, Tom Brady will return to Foxboro for a meeting with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The next week, Oct. 10, will be an AFC Championship rematch with the Buffalo Bills traveling to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seven of the 17 announced Sunday night matchups will feature inter-divisional rivals.

2021 Sunday Night Football schedule

WeekDateGame
1Sept. 12Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams
2Sept. 19Kansas City at Baltimore Ravens
3Sept. 26Green Bay at San Francisco
4Oct. 3Tampa Bay at New England
5Oct. 10Buffalo at Kansas City
6Oct. 17Seattle at Pittsburgh
7Oct. 24Indianapolis at San Francisco
8Oct. 31Dallas at Minnesota
9Nov. 7Tennessee at Los Angeles Rams
10Nov. 14Kansas City at Oakland
11Nov. 21Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Chargers
12Nov. 28Cleveland at Baltimore
13Dec. 5San Francisco at Seattle
14Dec. 12Chicago at Green Bay
15Dec. 19New Orleans at Tampa Bay
16Dec. 26Washington at Dallas
17Jan. 2Minnesota at Green Bay
18Jan. 9TBD

