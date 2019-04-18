NFL schedule unveiled for Cowboys, Texans
NEW YORK (KXAN) — For the fourth time in five seasons, the Dallas Cowboys open the season against its NFC East rival, the New York Giants. The Houston Texans face the New Orleans Saints on the road to start the year The NFL released the full 2019 schedule Wednesday.
The NFL finalized its five international games (four in London, one in Mexico) released earlier Wednesday. The first four international games are in London starting in week five. Oakland faces Chicago, Carolina faces Tampa Bay in week six, Cincinnati faces the LA Rams in week eight and Houston faces Jacksonville in week nine.
The Mexico City game will be Kansas City against the LA Chargers in week 11.
|Week 1: vs New York Giants
|Week 1: at New Orleans (Monday)
|Week 2: at Washington
|Week 2: vs. Jacksonville
|Week 3: vs. Miami
|Week 3: at LA Chargers
|Week 4: at New Orleans (KXAN)
|Week 4: vs. Carolina
|Week 5: vs. Green Bay
|Week 5: vs. Atlanta
|Week 6: at New York Jets
|Week 6: at Kansas City
|Week 7: vs. Philadelphia (KXAN)
|Week 7: at Indianapolis
|Week 8: BYE
|Week 8: vs. Oakland
|Week 9: at New York Giants (Monday)
|Week 9: at Jacksonville (London)
|Week 10: vs. Minnesota (KXAN)
|Week 10: BYE
|Week 11: at Detroit
|Week 11: at Baltimore
|Week 12: at New England
|Week 12: vs. Indianapolis (Thursday)
|Week 13: vs. Buffalo (Thanksgiving)
|Week 13: vs. New England (KXAN)
|Week 14: at Chicago (Thursday)
|Week 14: vs. Denver
|Week 15: vs. LA Rams
|Week 15: at Tennessee
|Week 16: at Philadelphia
|Week 16: at Tampa Bay
|Week 17: vs. Washington
|Week 17: vs. Tennessee
KXAN (NBC) will air Sunday Night Football and the NFL season opener, which will feature Green Bay at Chicago Thursday, Sept. 5.
SNF on NBC
Week 1: Pittsburgh vs. New England
Week 2: Philadelphia vs. Atlanta
Week 3: LA Rams vs. Cleveland
Week 4: Dallas vs. New Orleans
Week 5: Indianapolis vs. Kansas City
Week 6: Pittsburgh vs. LA Chargers
Week 7: Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Week 8: Green Bay vs. Kansas City
Week 9: New England vs. Baltimore
Week 10: Minnesota vs. Dallas
Week 11: Chicago vs. LA Rams
Week 12: Seattle vs. Philadelphia
Week 13: New England vs. Houston
Week 14: Seattle vs. LA Rams
Week 15: Minnesota vs. LA Chargers
Week 16: Kansas City vs. Chicago
