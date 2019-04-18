NFL schedule unveiled for Cowboys, Texans Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on in the second half against the Los Angels Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on in the second half against the Los Angels Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) prev next

NEW YORK (KXAN) — For the fourth time in five seasons, the Dallas Cowboys open the season against its NFC East rival, the New York Giants. The Houston Texans face the New Orleans Saints on the road to start the year The NFL released the full 2019 schedule Wednesday.

The NFL finalized its five international games (four in London, one in Mexico) released earlier Wednesday. The first four international games are in London starting in week five. Oakland faces Chicago, Carolina faces Tampa Bay in week six, Cincinnati faces the LA Rams in week eight and Houston faces Jacksonville in week nine.

The Mexico City game will be Kansas City against the LA Chargers in week 11.

2019 NFL Schedule Cowboys Texans Week 1: vs New York Giants Week 1: at New Orleans (Monday) Week 2: at Washington Week 2: vs. Jacksonville Week 3: vs. Miami Week 3: at LA Chargers Week 4: at New Orleans (KXAN) Week 4: vs. Carolina Week 5: vs. Green Bay Week 5: vs. Atlanta Week 6: at New York Jets Week 6: at Kansas City Week 7: vs. Philadelphia (KXAN) Week 7: at Indianapolis Week 8: BYE Week 8: vs. Oakland Week 9: at New York Giants (Monday) Week 9: at Jacksonville (London) Week 10: vs. Minnesota (KXAN) Week 10: BYE Week 11: at Detroit Week 11: at Baltimore Week 12: at New England Week 12: vs. Indianapolis (Thursday) Week 13: vs. Buffalo (Thanksgiving) Week 13: vs. New England (KXAN) Week 14: at Chicago (Thursday) Week 14: vs. Denver Week 15: vs. LA Rams Week 15: at Tennessee Week 16: at Philadelphia Week 16: at Tampa Bay Week 17: vs. Washington Week 17: vs. Tennessee

KXAN (NBC) will air Sunday Night Football and the NFL season opener, which will feature Green Bay at Chicago Thursday, Sept. 5.