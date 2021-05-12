NFL Schedule: Houston Texans open season against against No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence

The Houston Texans logo can be seen a midfield at NRG Stadium before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — For all the questions and uncertainty surround the Texans, at least they now have the answers to what their schedule will look like.

Houston will open up against one of the most intriguing teams in the league when they host the division rival Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 12. Jacksonville just took Clemson star Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft last month, and they’re coached by Urban Meyer. Meyer, who won three national championships as a college coach at Florida and Ohio State, is making the jump to the NFL after being out of coaching for the past three years after he retired from Ohio State.

The Texans, who are mired in turmoil, are expected to struggle this season. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson’s status is uncertain. Earlier in the offseason, he was demanding to be traded from Houston. Not long after that, multiple women started accusing him of sexual misconduct, bringing a total of 22 civil lawsuits against him.

Meanwhile, J.J. Watt, long the face of the franchise and three-time defensive player of the year left town after asking to be released. He’s since signed with the Cardinals, teaming up with former Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Combine all of that with Houston’s 4-12 record last year, it’s no surprise that the team only has one nationally televised game — a Thursday Night home game against division foe Carolina. That game will be on NFL Network. It’s the only non-Sunday game on the schedule.

Outside of that game against the Panthers, all but two of Houston’s games kick off at noon. One of those games will be a reunion with Watt and Hopkins, when the Texans travel to Arizona in Week 7 on October 24. Both that game, along with a Week 17 showdown at San Francisco, will both kick off at 3:05 p.m. Central.

The season will wrap up with a home game against the Titans, last year’s division champs on January 9.

In all, Houston’s schedule is tied for the 15th toughest next year. Eight of Houston’s opponents made the playoffs in 2020. In all, they had a combined record of 137-135 (.504) last year.

The bye comes in Week 10, in between two road games.

In the preseason, the Texans will open at Green Bay before going to Dallas. They’ll wrap up the new, shorter, three-game preseason at home against the defending Super Bowl champion Bucs.

Houston Texans full 2021 schedule

Home games in bold

Week 1 – Sunday Sept. 12 Jacksonville Jaguars Noon

Week 2 – Sunday Sept. 19 @ Cleveland Browns Noon

Week 3 – Thursday Sept. 23 Carolina Panthers 7:20 p.m.

Week 4 – Sunday Oct. 3 @ Buffalo Bills Noon

Week 5 – Sunday Oct. 10 New England Patriots Noon

Week 6 – Sunday Oct. 17 @ Indianapolis Colts Noon

Week 7 – Sunday Oct. 24 @ Arizona Cardinals 3:25 p.m.

Week 8 – Sunday Oct. 31 Los Angeles Rams Noon

Week 9 – Sunday Nov. 7 @ Miami Dolphis Noon

Week 10 BYE

Week 11 – Sunday Nov. 21 @ Tennessee Titans Noon

Week 12 – Sunday Nov. 28 New York Jets Noon

Week 13 – Sunday Dec. 5 Indianapolis Colts Noon

Week 14 – Sunday Dec. 12 Seattle Seahawks Noon

Week 15 – Sunday Dec. 19 @ Jacksonville Jaguars Noon

Week 16 – Sunday Dec. 26 Los Angeles Chargers Noon

Week 17 – Sunday Jan. 2 @ San Francisco 49ers 3:05 p.m.

Week 18 – Sunday Jan. 9 Tennessee Titans Noon