NFL Schedule Release: Cowboys find out 2020 opponents

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates after making a touchdown throw against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Prescott connected with wide receiver Michael Gallup for the touchdown. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

(KXAN) — The NFL is moving ahead through the coronavirus pandemic and planning for a 2020 season.

Team facilities are still closed to players and staff, but the league has said in recent weeks that it expects to be on time with preseason and regular season games. However, the league did announce one scheduling adjustment earlier this week.

The NFL will play all 2020 games in the United States canceling its International Series for the upcoming season. Four games in the United Kingdom and one game in Mexico were moved back to American soil out of concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday night, the league unveiled the schedules for all 32 teams.

The Dallas Cowboys are once again expected to battle the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East Division. Dallas finished the 2019 season with an 8-8 record, missing the postseason. The finish was bad enough to get head coach Jason Garrett fired.

Mike McCarthy became Dallas’ ninth head coach in franchise history in January.

Cowboys 2020 Schedule

DateOpponent
Week 1Sept. 13at LA Rams (NBC)
Week 2Sept. 20vs Atlanta
Week 3Sept. 27at Seattle
Week 4Oct. 4vs Cleveland
Week 5Oct. 11vs NY Giants
Week 6Oct. 19 (Monday)vs Arizona
Week 7Oct. 25at Washington
Week 8Nov. 1at Philadelphia (NBC)
Week 9Nov. 8vs Pittsburgh
Week 10Nov. 15BYE
Week 11Nov. 22at Minnesota
Week 12Nov. 26 (Thursday)vs Washington
Week 13Dec. 3 (Thursday)at Baltimore
Week 14Dec. 13at Cincinnati
Week 15Dec. 20vs San Francisco (NBC)
Week 16Dec. 27vs Philadelphia
Week 17Jan. 3at NY Giants

The Houston Texans expect to be a playoff team again in 2020. Houston defeated Buffalo in the wildcard round before bouncing out to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Houston’s toughest tests, aside from a games against Baltimore, likely come from inside the AFC South Division. The Tennessee Titans reached the AFC Championship game last year and the Indianapolis Colts brought in quarterback Phillip Rivers attempting to close out his football career with success.

Texans 2020 Schedule

DateOpponent
Week 1Sept. 10 (Thursday)at Kansas City
Week 2Sept. 20vs Baltimore
Week 3Sept. 27at Pittsburgh
Week 4Oct. 4vs Minnesota
Week 5Oct. 11vs Jacksonville
Week 6Oct. 18at Tennessee
Week 7Oct. 25vs Green Bay
Week 8Nov. 1BYE
Week 9Nov. 8at Jacksonville
Week 10Nov. 15at Cleveland
Week 11Nov. 22vs New England
Week 12Nov. 26 (Thursday)at Detroit
Week 13Dec. 6vs Indianapolis
Week 14Dec. 13at Chicago
Week 15Dec. 19 or 20 (TBD)at Indianapolis
Week 16Dec. 27vs Cincinnati
Week 17Jan. 3vs Tennessee

