NFL Schedule Release: Cowboys find out 2020 opponents

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates after making a touchdown throw against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Prescott connected with wide receiver Michael Gallup for the touchdown. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

(KXAN) — The NFL is moving ahead through the coronavirus pandemic and planning for a 2020 season.

Team facilities are still closed to players and staff, but the league has said in recent weeks that it expects to be on time with preseason and regular season games. However, the league did announce one scheduling adjustment earlier this week.

The NFL will play all 2020 games in the United States canceling its International Series for the upcoming season. Four games in the United Kingdom and one game in Mexico were moved back to American soil out of concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday night, the league unveiled the schedules for all 32 teams.

The Dallas Cowboys are once again expected to battle the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East Division. Dallas finished the 2019 season with an 8-8 record, missing the postseason. The finish was bad enough to get head coach Jason Garrett fired.

Mike McCarthy became Dallas’ ninth head coach in franchise history in January.

Cowboys 2020 Schedule

Date Opponent Week 1 Sept. 13 at LA Rams (NBC) Week 2 Sept. 20 vs Atlanta Week 3 Sept. 27 at Seattle Week 4 Oct. 4 vs Cleveland Week 5 Oct. 11 vs NY Giants Week 6 Oct. 19 (Monday) vs Arizona Week 7 Oct. 25 at Washington Week 8 Nov. 1 at Philadelphia (NBC) Week 9 Nov. 8 vs Pittsburgh Week 10 Nov. 15 BYE Week 11 Nov. 22 at Minnesota Week 12 Nov. 26 (Thursday) vs Washington Week 13 Dec. 3 (Thursday) at Baltimore Week 14 Dec. 13 at Cincinnati Week 15 Dec. 20 vs San Francisco (NBC) Week 16 Dec. 27 vs Philadelphia Week 17 Jan. 3 at NY Giants

The Houston Texans expect to be a playoff team again in 2020. Houston defeated Buffalo in the wildcard round before bouncing out to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Houston’s toughest tests, aside from a games against Baltimore, likely come from inside the AFC South Division. The Tennessee Titans reached the AFC Championship game last year and the Indianapolis Colts brought in quarterback Phillip Rivers attempting to close out his football career with success.

Texans 2020 Schedule