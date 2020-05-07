NFL Schedule Release: Cowboys find out 2020 opponents

(KXAN) — The NFL is moving ahead through the coronavirus pandemic and planning for a 2020 season.
Team facilities are still closed to players and staff, but the league has said in recent weeks that it expects to be on time with preseason and regular season games. However, the league did announce one scheduling adjustment earlier this week.
The NFL will play all 2020 games in the United States canceling its International Series for the upcoming season. Four games in the United Kingdom and one game in Mexico were moved back to American soil out of concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday night, the league unveiled the schedules for all 32 teams.
The Dallas Cowboys are once again expected to battle the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East Division. Dallas finished the 2019 season with an 8-8 record, missing the postseason. The finish was bad enough to get head coach Jason Garrett fired.
Mike McCarthy became Dallas’ ninth head coach in franchise history in January.
Cowboys 2020 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Week 1
|Sept. 13
|at LA Rams (NBC)
|Week 2
|Sept. 20
|vs Atlanta
|Week 3
|Sept. 27
|at Seattle
|Week 4
|Oct. 4
|vs Cleveland
|Week 5
|Oct. 11
|vs NY Giants
|Week 6
|Oct. 19 (Monday)
|vs Arizona
|Week 7
|Oct. 25
|at Washington
|Week 8
|Nov. 1
|at Philadelphia (NBC)
|Week 9
|Nov. 8
|vs Pittsburgh
|Week 10
|Nov. 15
|BYE
|Week 11
|Nov. 22
|at Minnesota
|Week 12
|Nov. 26 (Thursday)
|vs Washington
|Week 13
|Dec. 3 (Thursday)
|at Baltimore
|Week 14
|Dec. 13
|at Cincinnati
|Week 15
|Dec. 20
|vs San Francisco (NBC)
|Week 16
|Dec. 27
|vs Philadelphia
|Week 17
|Jan. 3
|at NY Giants
The Houston Texans expect to be a playoff team again in 2020. Houston defeated Buffalo in the wildcard round before bouncing out to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Houston’s toughest tests, aside from a games against Baltimore, likely come from inside the AFC South Division. The Tennessee Titans reached the AFC Championship game last year and the Indianapolis Colts brought in quarterback Phillip Rivers attempting to close out his football career with success.
Texans 2020 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Week 1
|Sept. 10 (Thursday)
|at Kansas City
|Week 2
|Sept. 20
|vs Baltimore
|Week 3
|Sept. 27
|at Pittsburgh
|Week 4
|Oct. 4
|vs Minnesota
|Week 5
|Oct. 11
|vs Jacksonville
|Week 6
|Oct. 18
|at Tennessee
|Week 7
|Oct. 25
|vs Green Bay
|Week 8
|Nov. 1
|BYE
|Week 9
|Nov. 8
|at Jacksonville
|Week 10
|Nov. 15
|at Cleveland
|Week 11
|Nov. 22
|vs New England
|Week 12
|Nov. 26 (Thursday)
|at Detroit
|Week 13
|Dec. 6
|vs Indianapolis
|Week 14
|Dec. 13
|at Chicago
|Week 15
|Dec. 19 or 20 (TBD)
|at Indianapolis
|Week 16
|Dec. 27
|vs Cincinnati
|Week 17
|Jan. 3
|vs Tennessee