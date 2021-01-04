NFL playoff matchups: Chiefs, Packers hold homefield advantage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The NFL playoffs start next weekend with a slate of six wildcard games. For the first time in NFL history, seven teams from each conference will play in the postseason with only the top seed from the NFC and AFC earning a first round bye.
Thirteen of the 14 playoff participants have been decided as of Sunday evening. The NFC East spot will be claimed by either Washington or New York after the Sunday Night Football game between Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Green Bay and Kansas City will get homefield advantage as the No. 1 seeds in the NFC and AFC respectively. Both teams will get to sit back and relax during wildcard weekend while planning to host playoff games until the Super Bowl.
Division Champions
- NFC West: Seattle Seahawks (12-4)
- NFC South: New Orleans Saints (12-4)
- NFC North: Green Bay Packers (13-3)
- NFC East: New York Giants (6-10) or Washington Football Team (6-9)
- AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)
- AFC South: Tennessee Titans (11-5)
- AFC North: Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
- AFC East: Buffalo Bills (13-3)
NFL Playoff Matchups
NFC
- No. 1 Green Bay Packers: First round bye
- No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 4 Washington or New York
- No. 7 Chicago Bears at No. 2 New Orleans Saints
- No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks
AFC
- No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs: First round bye
- No. 5 Baltimore Ravens at No. 4 Tennessee Titans
- No. 7 Indianapolis Colts at No. 2 Buffalo Bills
- No. 6 Cleveland Browns at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers
The NFL will release times and dates for wildcard weekend, Saturday (Jan. 9) and Sunday (Jan. 10), once all playoff matchups have been finalized.