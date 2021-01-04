NFL playoff matchups: Chiefs, Packers hold homefield advantage

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) smiles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The NFL playoffs start next weekend with a slate of six wildcard games. For the first time in NFL history, seven teams from each conference will play in the postseason with only the top seed from the NFC and AFC earning a first round bye.

Thirteen of the 14 playoff participants have been decided as of Sunday evening. The NFC East spot will be claimed by either Washington or New York after the Sunday Night Football game between Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Green Bay and Kansas City will get homefield advantage as the No. 1 seeds in the NFC and AFC respectively. Both teams will get to sit back and relax during wildcard weekend while planning to host playoff games until the Super Bowl.

Division Champions

NFC West: Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

Seattle Seahawks (12-4) NFC South: New Orleans Saints (12-4)

New Orleans Saints (12-4) NFC North: Green Bay Packers (13-3)

Green Bay Packers (13-3) NFC East: New York Giants (6-10) or Washington Football Team (6-9)

AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) AFC South: Tennessee Titans (11-5)

Tennessee Titans (11-5) AFC North: Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) AFC East: Buffalo Bills (13-3)

NFL Playoff Matchups

NFC

No. 1 Green Bay Packers: First round bye

No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 4 Washington or New York

No. 7 Chicago Bears at No. 2 New Orleans Saints

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks

AFC

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs: First round bye

No. 5 Baltimore Ravens at No. 4 Tennessee Titans

No. 7 Indianapolis Colts at No. 2 Buffalo Bills

No. 6 Cleveland Browns at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers

The NFL will release times and dates for wildcard weekend, Saturday (Jan. 9) and Sunday (Jan. 10), once all playoff matchups have been finalized.