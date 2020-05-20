NFL explores mixing N95 masks with players’ facemasks to fight the spread of COVID-19

(KXAN) — The NFL is exploring the possibility of mixing N95 masks with facemasks to fight the potential spread of COVID-19 among its players during the 2020 season.
On ESPN reporter Adam Schefter’s podcast, “The Adam Schefter Podcast Show,” NFL Players Association Medical Director Dr. Thom Mayer says the league is working on a prototype facemask with surgical or N95 material in/on it.
Sports apparel and performance company, Oakley, is testing the models for the league. Mayer told Schefter that the some of the prototypes would look odd to the public eye because it’s a big difference from the normal facemask.
However, Mayer says he expects a recommendation that the players use the masks during the upcoming season.
The NFL allowed front office executives to return to team offices on Tuesday. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was back in the building at The Star in Frisco.