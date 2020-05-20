NFL explores mixing N95 masks with players’ facemasks to fight the spread of COVID-19

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed with helmets of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prior to a press conference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for Super Bowl LIV at the Hilton Miami Downtown on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The 49ers will face the Chiefs in the 54th playing of the Super Bowl, Sunday February 2nd. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

(KXAN) — The NFL is exploring the possibility of mixing N95 masks with facemasks to fight the potential spread of COVID-19 among its players during the 2020 season.

On ESPN reporter Adam Schefter’s podcast, “The Adam Schefter Podcast Show,” NFL Players Association Medical Director Dr. Thom Mayer says the league is working on a prototype facemask with surgical or N95 material in/on it.

Sports apparel and performance company, Oakley, is testing the models for the league. Mayer told Schefter that the some of the prototypes would look odd to the public eye because it’s a big difference from the normal facemask.

However, Mayer says he expects a recommendation that the players use the masks during the upcoming season.

The NFL allowed front office executives to return to team offices on Tuesday. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was back in the building at The Star in Frisco.