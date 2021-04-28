NFL Draft: Possible targets for the Dallas Cowboys

CLEVELAND (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of draft capital at their disposal for the 2021 NFL Draft. How they use it will be key to re-tooling this roster with some defensive pillars to fix a poor unit in 2020.

Dallas could be taking the first defensive player of the draft.

With the No. 10 overall pick, the Cowboys should have almost every defensive player available on their list. The early portion of the draft is expected to be focused on quarterback and offensive line. Dallas’ main targets are defensive backs and a linebacker.

The Cowboys have been linked to Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain, South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn and linebacker Micah Parsons.

The Cowboys went offense last year, picking Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Dallas Cowboys draft picks