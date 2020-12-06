News & Notes: Texas routs Kansas State, scoring its most points in 15 years

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KXAN) — The Longhorns tallied 69 points on Saturday which is the most points the program has scored since the 2005 Big 12 Championship game. Texas racked up 70 in a dominating effort against Colorado on the program’s way to the national title 15 years ago.

After losing five straight in Manhattan to Kansas State, the Longhorns own a two-game winning streak on the road in the “Little Apple” after the 69-31 victory. Texas has won six of the last eight meetings between the two teams and four straight in the series.

The 100 combined points between the two teams is the most in the series. The previous high was 87 points in 2006.

The Longhorns used Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson to beat down the Wildcats defense. Texas rushed for a season-high 334 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground, which is the most rushing touchdowns since the 2012 Baylor game.

Robinson had 172 and Johnson had 139 rushing yards, marking the first time since 2016 that Texas produced two 100-yard rushers in the same game. Robinson scored his first touchdowns as a Texas Longhorn. Johnson scored three touchdowns on Saturday for the second three-touchdown game of his career. Johnson ran for three scores against Texas Tech in 2019.

Jordan Whittington also scored the first touchdown of his college career on a 15-yard run in the third quarter.

D’Shawn Jamison returned three kicks for 150 yards for an average of 50 yards to break Fozzy Whittaker’s nine-year-old school record for the best single-game kickoff return average in school history. Whittaker had 6 returns for 252 yards, an average of 42 yards, in 2011.

Jamison was tackled at the one-yard line on a 98-yard kickoff return in the third quarter.