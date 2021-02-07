News and notes: What you need to know about Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(KXAN) — Super Bowl LV is halfway done with Tampa Bay leading Kansas City 28-9 in the third quarter.

Millions of people across the world are watching this game live, but, in case you missed anything while walking to the refrigerator, here are some key moments and notes from the first half.

Super Bowl LV Notes

The NFL announced there are 25,000 people in attendance, including a nurse from Central Texas. There are also 30,000 cardboard cutouts. This is the lowest attendance for a Super Bowl in the game’s history.

The first sack of Super Bowl LV belongs to Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, but former Texas Longhorn Alex Okafor came close to registering one of the biggest moments of his career.

Patrick Mahomes has more rushing yards than passing yards after the first quarter as the Tampa Bay defense is harassing the Texas native. Mahomes had just nine passing yards and 24 rushing yards in the first quarter.

Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski, marking his first touchdown pass in the first quarter of the Super Bowl in his 10th appearance.

Former Texas A&M Aggie Mike Evans is in the stat book with a 31-yard reception. However, Tampa’s drive ended at the goal line as another Texas native Ronald Jones was stopped on fourth down at the one-yard line.

Tampa Bay pours on the points in the final minutes of the half with touchdowns on back-to-back drives for a 21-6 halftime lead. Kansas City is trailing for the fourth time in its last six playoff games.

This is not the normal Kansas City Chiefs game script. Even when the defending Super Bowl champions have trailed in previous games, they’ve always rallied. There’s still plenty of time remaining, but Leonard Fournette just extended the Bucs lead to 28-9.