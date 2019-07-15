New Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells ‘inspired’ by success of Red Raiders

New Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells speaks on the first day of Big 12 Conference NCAA college football media days Monday, July 15, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David Kent)

ARLINGTON, TX (KXAN) — The resounding Spring success of Texas Tech athletics is putting the focus squarely on the Red Raiders football program.

Coach Chris Beard led the Red Raiders basketball team to the program’s first National Championship appearance. Tim Tadlock led the baseball program back to the College World Series for a second straight season.

Now, the Red Raider faithful turns its attention to a sputtering football program. Matt Wells is being tasked with bringing Texas Tech back to prominence, but he says the school’s success isn’t adding any extra pressure to his plate.

“I don’t think their success puts any more pressure on me or our staff or our program than the pressure that was on it on December 1, to be dead honest with you,” Wells said Monday. “I think more than anything it’s inspired me to see that it’s done and done the right way.”

Wells takes over for Kliff Kingsbury after six seasons at Utah State and plans to use the school’s success as inspiration. More than anything it should reaffirm that Texas Tech football should be capable of competing for a Big 12 Championship.

Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman scrambles away from Oklahoma defenders (Photo: AP)

Wells says sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman has completely recovered from a partially collapsed lung injury that sidelined him for the last part of the 2018 season.

Wells has absolute confidence in his presumed starter at QB.

“He’s a football junky. He’s passionate about what he does. I respect his grind. I think the motivation for him to be an elite quarterback in the Big 12 is there for him,” Wells said about Bowman.