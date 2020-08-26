UT commit Charles Wright hopes to lead Austin High to landmark season before Longhorns career

AUSTIN (KXAN) —It’s been a dream for Austin High senior quarterback Charles Wright to play for the Texas Longhorns. On Saturday, Wright flipped his commitment to the Forty Acres after a previous commitment to Iowa State.

“You know, I’ve told this to many people but it’s just part of the dream, part of the dream was to be a Longhorn,” Wright said. “Now, I’ve got to do what it takes to be a player at the University of Texas.”

If everything holds firm by the time Wright arrives, he’ll join a QB room with Hudson Card, and Ja’Quinden Jackson; after Wright’s arrival comes the top QB in the class of 2022, Quinn Ewers.

That is plenty of competition for Wright, but he claims he’s ready to prove that he can not only belong, but excel in big-time college football.

“Those guys are great players but at the end of the day, I felt like it was a great opportunity to showcase my talent to do what I need to do to play at UT,” Wright added. “So, I’m here to compete and show everyone at UT that I’m here to play.”

Before he suits up for the Longhorns, Wright has business to take care of as a senior for the Maroons.

Austin High is looking to bounce back from a 4-6 season in 2019, Wright feels that they have the talent to accomplish that mission.

“We want to win at the end of the day, we want to put Austin High in the record books,” Wright continued. “We feel like Austin High should be a place where winning is normal and so we’ve got to make sure that happens this year.”

Austin High is scheduled to open their season against Connally High at The Pfield October 2.