New Orleans no-show: Cowboys offense silenced in first loss of the season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Leighton Vander Esch #55 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of a game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys faced its first real competition of the season and are leaving New Orleans with the first loss of the season.

The Saints defeated the Cowboys 12-10 on Sunday night football at the Mercedes Benz Superdome behind four Will Lutz field goals. The Cowboys scored the game’s only touchdown, but couldn’t get into field goal range during the final drive.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, this is only the third time the Cowboys have lost while scoring a touchdown and not allowing a touchdown to the opponent.

Dallas trailed 6-3 at halftime with both offenses struggling to find a rhythm. The Cowboys took a 10-9 lead early in the third on a 1-yard Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run. The offense was propelled by a 35-yard catch by tight end Blake Jarwin.

The Cowboys started the final drive with 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter pinned at its own 13-yard line without a timeout. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lost his All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith to injury on the first play of the drive and couldn’t ever get into field goal range.

The final hail mary from the 50-yard line was intercepted by the Saints.

Both defenses dominated in their own way, but the Saints shut down a Cowboys offense that was averaging over 30 points a game in its first three games. The Saints bottled up Ezekiel Elliott for 35 yards on 18 carries and limited Prescott in the passing game.

Prescott was forced to check the ball down completing 22-of-32 passes for 223 yards.

The Cowboys defense prevented the Saints from reaching the end zone on four red zone trips, but the field goals were enough.

Next, Dallas hosts the Green Bay Packers Sunday at 3:25 p.m. The Packers are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.