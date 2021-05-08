New England ends Gilgronis win streak

Austin Gilgronis were back in action for game two of the season Sunday night at Bold Stadium at Circuit of the Americas.

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (KXAN) — As it turns out for the Gilgronis, rest isn’t what the doctor ordered.

After their first bye of the season last week, Austin saw its four-game winning streak snapped in New England on Saturday with a 22-18 loss to the Free Jacks.

The AGs were up for most of the match. And in the second, a Pele Cowley try put them up 18-5.

But New England battled back, eventually cutting the lead to one. With less than 13 minutes to play, the Free Jacks found some open space thanks to four quick passes that gave Harry Barlow a free run to the corner for the go-ahead try that brought the game to its final score.

The Gilgronis are back home next week for the first of their final three home matches when they host Rugby United New York on Saturday. You can watch the game on KBVO.

KBVO is the official television home for the Gilgronis. All 16 matches, both home and away, will be shown in the Austin area on KBVO.

How to find KBVO