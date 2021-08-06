New Austin FC striker officially joining team

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff watches the action during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Nashville SC Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC’s good week continues, as the club, fresh off of their win against Houston will now welcome one of their latest signings to the club.

According to club sources, Moussa Djitte, the 21 year old forward from Grenoble is officially on his way to Austin to join the club.

Djitte was signed on June 30th, but he has been abroad awaiting finalization of his visa and international transfer certificate. He will occupy an MLS U22 Initiative roster spot.

He is brought in the help with Austin FC’s offensive issues and he’s a solid candidate for that job.

Djitte scored 15 goals and added two assists during 67 appearances (46 starts) over three seasons with Grenoble Foot 38.

He will join another recent signing, Argentine playmaker Sebastian Driussi, Driussi will take the pitch for the first time with Austin FC on Saturday when they face FC Dallas on the road.