NCAA upgrades weight room at women’s basketball tournament after nationwide criticism

FILE – In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. NCAA basketball administrators apologized to the women’s basketball players and coaches after inequities between the men’s and women’s tournament went viral on social media. Administrators vowed to do better. NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt spoke on a zoom call Friday, March 19, 2021, a day after photos showed the difference between the weight rooms at the two tournaments. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The NCAA has apologized for the glaring differences between the facilities at the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament and updated the weight room at the women’s site in San Antonio.

The NCAA released a photo of the new women’s weight room Saturday morning after officials admitted they “fell short” in their preparation for the all-neutral site women’s basketball tournament.

Oregon forward Sedona Prince, the player who originally showed the inequities at the San Antonio site, released a new video Saturday with the caption — “Social media is powerful. Thank you for all of y’all’s support.”

Prince’s latest video showed multiple free weight sets, squat racks and machines in a considerably larger weight room for the women’s teams. The Liberty Hill High School product expressed gratitude and appreciation toward the NCAA after the changes.

Prince’s original video sparked nationwide criticism of the NCAA after it showed the startling discrepancies at the two tournaments. Prince’s video showed a meager women’s weight room with a rack of 12 dumbbells in a large, but empty room.

In her post Thursday night, Prince said — “If you aren’t upset about this problem, then you are apart of it.”

Prince originally played for the Texas Longhorns before transferring to Oregon. Her video’s been viewed over 15 million times and has over 180,000 retweets on Twitter.

The women’s NCAA Tournament starts Sunday at various sites around San Antonio and Central Texas.

The NCAA released statements from the NCAA’s Vice President of Women’s Basketball Lynn Holzman and Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt through social media Friday afternoon.

“As a former women’s basketball student-athlete, it’s always been my priority to make the event the best possible experience for everyone involved. We fell short this year in what we’ve been doing to prepare in the past 60 days for 64 teams to be here in San Antonio,” Holzman said.

We have intentionally organized basketball under one umbrella [at the NCAA] to ensure consistency and collaboration. When we fall short on these expectations, it’s on me. I apologize to women’s basketball student-athletes, coaches, and the women’s basketball committee for dropping the ball on the weight rooms in San Antonio,” Gavitt said.