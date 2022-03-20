MILWAUKEE (KXAN) — The combination of Purdue’s scoring and size proved to be too much for the Texas Longhorns in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue (30-7) advanced to the Sweet 16 Sunday night, eliminating the Longhorns 81-71 in Milwaukee. Texas (22-12) broke through for its first tournament win since 2014, but the program is still in search of its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2008 after Sunday’s loss.

Purdue forward Trevion Williams scored 22 points and Jaiden Ivey had 18 to pace the Boilermakers. Ivey broke Texas’ spirits with a deep 3-pointer for a 77-71 lead with 1:10 remaining. Texas’ Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with 23 points.

Purdue shot 46 free throws, hitting 33 of them, while Texas only shot 12. The free throw line is usually a good indicator of which team was the most physical. This night certainly belonged to Purdue.

It looked like Purdue was about to run Texas right out of Fiserv Arena and the NCAA Tournament second round for most of the first half.

The Longhorns were dreadful during a 10-minute stretch, clanging shots off the iron and turning the ball over. Texas missed 16 straight shots. Purdue turned a 14-8 deficit into a 28-14 lead with 6:08 to go in the first.

Texas turned it around with 13 points over the next two minutes, battling the Boilermakers to make it 36-30 at halftime. The Longhorns used the late momentum to regain the lead early in the second half. Andrew Jones’ 3-pointer pushed Texas ahead 44-42 with 14 minutes remaining.

Chris Beard is likely looking at another roster rebuild after putting his 2021-22 roster together with mostly transfers.