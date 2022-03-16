AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns enter the NCAA tournament as one of the most-veteran groups in the East Region, featuring a regular, starting lineup of five seniors. Texas’ first-round opponent Virginia Tech boasts a similar level of experience.

The Hokies, which head into the tournament after winning the ACC Tournament, had the same starting lineup for every game this season — a pair of juniors, a redshirt senior and two graduate transfers.

Andrew Jones, one of those Longhorns starters with experience in the “Big Dance”, knows how important veteran leadership can be.

“Experience is always a big factor when you are playing in these tournaments that are single elimination and have little time to scout,” Jones said. “I think a lot of guys are going to be confident. I don’t think a lot of guys are going to be afraid of the bright lights and the moment. And I feel like that’s really the big factor, how well people can play under the pressure of the big moment.”

Texas has a number of transfers on their roster, but the only regular member of the rotation with experience in the tournament, other than Jones, is Christian Bishop. The Creighton transfer made it to the Sweet 16 last season as a regular starter with the Blue Jays.

This group of Longhorns will look to win the program’s first NCAA Tournament game since 2014 when UT took down Arizona State. No Texas team has made it to the Sweet Sixteen since 2008 when Texas lost to Memphis in the Elite Eight.

Having lost its last three games entering the tournament, Texas will look to get back on track against a group that Head Coach Chris Beard called one of the hottest teams in college basketball. Virginia Tech started the season just 10-10, but have gone 13-2 since.

The Hokies needed the deep ACC Tournament run to earn a spot in the tournament field.

While Texas is a six-seed and Virginia Tech is the 11-seed in the East, betting experts see this game as nearly a toss-up. The Longhorns are 1.5 point favorites over the Hokies, according to BetMGM.

The Longhorns will battle the Hokies at 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in Milwaukee. The winner will take on the victor between third-seeded Purdue and 14-seed Yale.

How to watch Texas vs. Virginia Tech

When: Friday at 3:30 p.m. CDT

Where: Milwaukee, Wis.

TV: TNT