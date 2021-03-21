NCAA Tournament: How did the Big 12 do during the round of 32?

Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) blocks the shot of Wisconsin forward Micah Potter (11) in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(KXAN) — The Big 12’s perfect NCAA Tournament first round record was ruined by the Texas Longhorns Saturday night.

With Texas’ shocking loss to No. 14-seed Abilene Christian, the Big 12 finished the first days of the “Big Dance” with a 6-1 record. The Longhorns became just the 22nd team to lose to the No. 14 as a No. 3 seed in the tournament.

Four Big 12 teams are the higher-seeded team in the round of 32. Here are the matchups.

Round of 32 matchups

  • No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 9 Wisconsin | CBS | Sunday
  • No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Syracuse | CBS | Sunday
  • No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 Arkansas | TNT | Sunday
  • No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Oregon State | TBS | Sunday
  • No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 USC | CBS | Monday
  • No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Gonzaga | CBS | Monday

Big 12 Results

Baylor dominates to reach Sweet 16

Baylor appears to be back in form after its February/March pause due to COVID-19 protocols. The No. 1-seeded Bears stifled Wisconsin’s offense, winning 76-63 to advance to the Sweet 16.

Baylor finished the first half with a flurry of 3-pointers to grab a 42-29 halftime lead. The second half turned into a bit of a slog, but the Bears maintained a comfortable edge and sealed the game at the free throw line.

Westlake product Matthew Mayer led Baylor with 17 points off the bench. Mark Vital provided the highlight-reel play off the assist from Mayer.

Syracuse stuns West Virginia, eliminating the Mountaineers

Syracuse used another prolific shooting night from 3-point range for a 75-72 win over No. 3 West Virginia. Syracuse’s staple 2-3 zone perplexed West Virginia, which shot 37.1% from the field.

More than half of Syracuse’s baskets were 3-pointers.

West Virginia cut its deficit to one at 60-59 with a Miles McBride 3-pointer with 5:10 remaining, but Buddy Boeheim answered right back to push Syracuse’s lead to four.

