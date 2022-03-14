NCAA Tournament: Here’s the TV schedule for the 1st round

(KXAN) — March Madness is back in full force this week.

The 2022 NCAA Tournament is a return to the tournament that we experienced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic with full fan attendance and host sites spread out across the country.

The field of 68 is set. The “First Four” games from Dayton, Ohio will kick off the three-week tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The NCAA Tournament is made up of 68 teams. Thirty-two of those teams are automatic qualifiers, earning a spot by winning its conference’s postseason tournament. The other 36 teams are at-large selections picked by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

New Orleans will host the NCAA men’s basketball national championship on April 4 The NCAA women’s basketball national championship will be played April 3 in Minneapolis.

Baylor won its first men’s basketball national championship in 2021, defeating Gonzaga for the title in front of a limited Lucas Oil Stadium crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Stanford Cardinal won the 2021 NCAA women’s national championship beating Arizona at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Below is a breakdown of the first round schedule for the NCAA Tournament with tipoff times and TV channel assignments.

NCAA Men’s Tournament schedule

First Four: March 15-16

March 15-16 First round: March 17-18

March 17-18 Second round: March 19-20

March 19-20 Sweet 16: March 24-25

March 24-25 Elite Eight: March 26-27

March 26-27 Final Four: April 2

April 2 NCAA national championship game: April 4

How to watch the NCAA Tournament

All NCAA men’s tournament games can be found on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

NCAA Tournament TV schedule (First round)

Tuesday, March 15

(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi | 5:40 p.m. CDT | truTV

(12) Wyoming vs. (12) Indiana | 8:10 CDT | truTV

Wednesday, March 16

(16) Bryant vs. (16) Wright State | 5:40 p.m. CDT | truTV

(11) Notre Dame vs. (11) Rutgers | 8:10 p.m. CDT | truTV

Thursday, March 17

(6) Colorado State vs. (11) Michigan | 11:15 a.m. CDT | CBS

(4) Providence vs. (13) South Dakota State | 11:40 a.m. CDT | truTV

(8) Boise State vs. (9) Memphis | 12:45 p.m. CDT | TNT

(1) Baylor vs. (16) Norfolk State | 1 p.m. CDT | TBS

(3) Tennessee vs. (14) Longwood | 1:45 p.m. CDT | CBS

(5) Iowa vs. (12) Richmond | 2:10 p.m. CDT | truTV

(1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Georgia State | 3:15 p.m. CDT | TNT

(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Marquette | 3:30 p.m. CDT | TBS

(5) UConn vs. (12) New Mexico State | 5:50 p.m. CDT | TNT

(2) Kentucky vs. (15) Saint Peter’s | 6:10 p.m. CDT | CBS

(5) Saint Mary’s vs. (12) Wyoming/Indiana | 6:20 p.m. CDT | TBS

(8) San Diego State vs. (9) Creighton | 6:27 p.m. CDT | truTV

(4) Arkansas vs. (13) Vermont | 8:20 p.m. CDT | TNT

(7) Murray State vs. (10) San Francisco | 8:40 p.m. CDT | CBS

(4) UCLA vs. (13) Akron | 8:50 p.m. CDT | TBS

(1) Kansas vs. (16) Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi | 8:57 p.m. CDT | truTV

Friday, March 18

(7) Ohio State vs. (10) Loyola Chicago | 11:15 a.m. CDT | CBS

(2) Auburn vs. (15) Jacksonville State | 11:40 a.m. CDT | truTV

(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) Montana State | 12:45 p.m. CDT | TNT

(3) Purdue vs. (14) Yale | 1 p.m. CDT | TBS

(2) Villanova vs. (15) Delaware | 1:45 p.m. CDT | CBS

(7) USC vs. (10) Miami (FL) | 2:10 p.m. CDT | truTV

(6) Alabama vs. (11) Rutgers/Notre Dame | 3:15 p.m. CDT | TNT

(6) Texas vs. (11) Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. CDT | TBS

(4) Illinois vs. (13) Chattanooga | 5:50 p.m. CDT | TNT

(2) Duke vs. (15) Cal St. Fullerton | 6:10 p.m. CDT | CBS

(6) LSU vs. (11) Iowa State | 6:20 p.m. CDT | TBS

(1) Arizona vs. (16) Wright St./Bryant | 6:27 p.m. CDT | truTV

(5) Houston vs. (12) UAB | 8:20 p.m. | TNT

(7) Michigan State vs. (10) Davidson | 8:40 p.m. CDT | CBS

(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Colgate | 8:50 p.m. CDT | TBS