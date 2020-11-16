NCAA may host entire 2021 men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KETK) – The NCAA announced Monday morning that in light of the pandemic, the Division I men’s basketball tournament would not be held at 13 different sites around the country.
Instead, the Indianapolis metropolitan area could host the entire 68-team tournament after already being slated to host the Final Four in April of next year. The tournament will still take place on the selected dates in March and April.
The decision is being made to limit travel and provide “a safe and controlled environment with competition and practice venues, medical resources, and lodging for teams and officials all within proximity of one another.”
The entire tournament was canceled this year due to the pandemic. It was the first of many national events to be nixed by coronavirus as it began sweeping the nation back in March and April.
A final announcement has yet to be made whether Indianapolis is the ultimate host for the entire tournament.
“The committee and staff have thoughtfully monitored the pandemic to develop potential contingency plans. The Board of Governors and my top priorities are to protect the health and well-being of college athletes while also maintaining their opportunity to compete at the highest level. These principles have guided the decision-making process as we continue to assess how to have a fair and safe championship experience.”Mark Emmert, NCAA President