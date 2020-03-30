NCAA council may vote on eligibility forgiveness for spring student-athletes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The NCAA Division 1 council is expected to vote Monday on the eligibility of spring sports student-athletes affected by the cancellation of the 2020 season and the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 12, the NCAA announced all spring sport championships were canceled for the 2020 season, leaving thousands of college athletes in limbo about their college future and with a lot of questions.

For senior student-athletes, did the COVID-19 outbreak end their college careers? For other student-athletes, did the sudden cancellation wipe out a year of eligibility?

The common opinion is that these college athletes deserve another season, but the process of granting eligibility forgiveness will be complicated for schools across the country.

Several athletic directors, including the University of Texas’ Chris Del Conte, have been vocal in support of student-athletes retaining eligibility for another season, essentially giving student-athletes a “do-over” for the 2020 season. However, a “do-over” for spring sports student-athletes would come at a significant financial cost to the universities, adding scholarship dollars and housing to a school’s athletic budget.

The council will also have to decide on winter sport athletes. The men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments were canceled in the sweeping decision on March 12, stopping those athletes from playing for a championship.

The NCAA D-1 council has representatives from all 32 conferences.

Potential outcomes from NCAA meeting