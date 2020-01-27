NBA postpones upcoming Lakers-Clippers game after ‘tragic loss’ of Kobe Bryant, 8 others

In this June 14, 2009, photo, Los Angles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant celebrates with his daughter Gianna, following the Lakers 99-86 defeat of the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Amway Arena in Orlando. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — The NBA has postponed Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers following the death of Lakers great Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people, the league announced Monday.

The NBA says the “decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss.”

Bryant and eight others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday outside of Los Angeles. The group was traveling to a basketball game for Bryant’s daughter at the Mamba Academy — Bryant’s basketball academy.

The NBA says the game will be rescheduled for a later date.

The following has been released by the NBA pic.twitter.com/NgrEP2qpDi — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2020

The NBA is in mourning after Bryant’s death. Several teams paid tribute to Bryant on Sunday, and the tributes will undoubtedly continue throughout the week.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban retired the No. 24 for the franchise — announcing Sunday there will never be another Maverick to wear that number. The San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors each took 24-second shot clock violations to start their game in tribute to Bryant.