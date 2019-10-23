Nationals snap Cole’s win streak, seize World Series lead over Astros

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Gerrit Cole #45 of the Houston Astros reacts after allowing a two-RBI double to Juan Soto (not pictured) of the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning in Game One of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 22, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — It was bound to happen, but the Houston Astros didn’t expect it to go down in game one of the World Series. A team was finally able to break through the stone cold wall of starting pitcher Gerrit Cole.

The Washington Nationals hold the first lead of the 2019 World Series defeating the Houston Astros 5-4 Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. Game two is Wednesday in Houston.

Cole last recorded a loss in the stat book five months ago — May 22 against the Chicago White Sox.

The Astros built an early lead with a Yuli Gurriel double in the first inning for a 2-0 advantage which seemed insurmountable with Cole on the mound. The Nationals chipped away inning-by-inning with big blasts and singles.

Ryan Zimmerman hit a solo shot in the second inning. Juan Soto followed in the fourth with another solo home run to tie the game at two.

Washington’s Max Scherzer labored through five innings, but kept Washington alive allowing only those two runs. The Nationals grabbed the lead with an Adam Eaton single that plated Kurt Suzuki. Soto was Washington’s shining star. The young left fielder went 3-for-4 giving the Nats a 5-2 lead with a double in the fifth.

It’s almost impossible to keep the Astros down for long. George Springer nearly brought the Astros back on his own — hitting a solo home run in the seventh and an RBI double in the eighth to score Kyle Tucker for a 5-4 score. Springer’s blast in the eight just missed clearing the right-center field fence.

Nationals relievers Daniel Hudson and Sean Doolittle held off the Astros hitters, stranding Springer at third base in the eighth. Doolittle worked a clean ninth inning for the save.