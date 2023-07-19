AUSTIN (KXAN) — Round Rock graduate Travis Sykora, equipped with a 100 mph fastball, is headed to professional baseball.

Sykora signed a letter of intent to pitch for the Texas Longhorns, but the Washington Nationals made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. The 6-foot-6 fireballer signed July 17 with the club, and according to MLB.com, his bonus was $2.6 million. It was clear the Nationals made it a priority to get him big money given how they signed other draftees.

Washington used the first pick of the third round to snag Sykora, the 71st pick overall, and that came with a slot value of $1.02 million. Perhaps that would have been enough to entice Sykora to begin his professional career and not play for the Longhorns, but given how little Washington spent on bonuses for players drafted later than Sykora, there was plenty of money left over to make sure he signed.

The Nationals have $14.5 million available for bonuses with this year’s draft picks, and after spending $100,000 combined on the players picked in Rounds 6-10 and $850,000 on their Rounds 4 and 5 selections, general manager Mike Rizzo had plenty of bait to reel in the big fish.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Sykora and Miami Hurricanes infielder Yohandy Morales, the Nationals’ second-round pick, both agreed to $2.6 million bonuses. Morales had another year of eligibility left so the Nationals offered him about $500,000 over his pick’s slot value to sweeten the pot.

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, the No. 2 overall pick of the draft, has yet to sign. With all of their top 10 picks signed except for Crews, the Nationals have roughly $8.3 million left in their bonus pool. The slot value for the No. 2 pick this year is almost $9 million and Crews could still get that if the Nationals are willing to pay a tax on the overage.

With Sykora’s signing, that makes three former Round Rock Dragons in the Nationals’ system. Pitcher Mason Thompson and outfielder Jared McKenzie are the others.