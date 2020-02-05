National Signing Day No. 2: Texas aiming at high-quality prospects to complete class

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will round out its 2020 recruiting class Wednesday with a smaller class compared to most of the country. Tom Herman and the Texas coaching staff will likely point to the quality of their players over the quantity.

Texas currently has 17 players signed for the class with the potential to add at least four more on Wednesday if they hit on all of their coveted targets. Most programs will sign 24 or 25 players in 2020.

However, Texas’ roster composition doesn’t really allow that. The Longhorns had a small senior class in 2019. With less players departing the program, less players are able to come into the program this offseason.

It’s also likely Herman will want to save a spot for a potential problem-solving graduate transfer that could fill an immediate hole on the depth chart.

Based off national rankings, the Longhorns are in line to finish with another top 10 class ahead of the rest of the Big 12 — even with fewer prospects. Currently, Texas ranks No. 10 in the 247 Sports team rankings just behind No. 9 Oklahoma.

Potential Texas targets

Alfred Collins | Cedar Creek (Bastrop) Defensive Lineman| Collins is one of the best players that remains uncommitted for the 2020 class. Texas’ pursuit of Collins stretches back several years. Missing on Collins would be a big blow for the future of the Texas defense as the son of former Longhorns basketball player, Benita Pollard-Collins. Collins is reportedly deciding between Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama. He will announce his decision at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Creek High School.

Princely Umanmielen |Manor Defensive Lineman | Umanmielen is a one-time Texas commit that de-committed during the 2019 season. Umanmielen has been around the Longhorns program for a while, but will be deciding between Texas, Baylor and Florida. With Collins and Umanmielen in the fold, Texas could boast one of its better defensive line hauls in recent memory.

Kelvontay Dixon | Carthage Athlete | The younger brother of Texas running back Keaontay Ingram is expected to pick the Longhorns Wednesday. Dixon is a game-breaking athlete that can play either side of the ball in college. Once committed to Arkansas, Dixon came back on UT’s radar when the Razorbacks fired head coach Chad Morris. Dixon has also held a strong interest with the University of Houston football program.