National Signing Day: Longhorns piecing together 2021 class

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The early national signing period has become the main signing day for the major college football programs, but the Texas Longhorns will have work to do over the next two months to fill its class.

The early signing period for 2021 opens Wednesday morning.

Texas has 18 commitments reportedly ready to sign on the dotted line, which leaves the program plenty of room to add new prospects before the 2021 season gets underway. The Longhorns will likely add players in a variety of ways, adding graduate transfers, other transfers and high school seniors.

Recruiting has been dealt several blows by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing most high school players to commit to programs without much in-person contact with their future coaching staffs.

In November, the NCAA extended its recruiting dead period until April 2021, meaning coaches are not allowed to have in-person visits or one-on-one time with prospects.

Current Longhorns commitments (247 Sports)

Jaden Alexis | Wide Receiver

| Wide Receiver Morice Blackwell | Linebacker

| Linebacker Jonathon Brooks | Running back

| Running back Casey Cain | Wide Receiver

| Wide Receiver JD Coffey | Safety

| Safety Hayden Conner | Offensive lineman

| Offensive lineman Terrence Cooks | Linebacker

| Linebacker Juan Davis | Tight End

| Tight End Derrick Harris Jr. | Defensive End

| Defensive End Gunnar Helm | Tight End

| Tight End Ishmael Ibraheem | Cornerback

| Cornerback Jamier Johnson | Cornerback

| Cornerback Max Merril | Offensive lineman

| Offensive lineman Byron Murphy II | Defensive Tackle

| Defensive Tackle Isaac Pearson | Punter

| Punter Ja’Tavion Sanders | Athlete

| Athlete Jordon Thomas | Defensive End

| Defensive End Charles Wright | Quarterback

Follow along for updates throughout National Signing Day in this live blog.