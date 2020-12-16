National Signing Day: Longhorns piecing together 2021 class

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The early national signing period has become the main signing day for the major college football programs, but the Texas Longhorns will have work to do over the next two months to fill its class.
The early signing period for 2021 opens Wednesday morning.
Texas has 18 commitments reportedly ready to sign on the dotted line, which leaves the program plenty of room to add new prospects before the 2021 season gets underway. The Longhorns will likely add players in a variety of ways, adding graduate transfers, other transfers and high school seniors.
Recruiting has been dealt several blows by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing most high school players to commit to programs without much in-person contact with their future coaching staffs.
In November, the NCAA extended its recruiting dead period until April 2021, meaning coaches are not allowed to have in-person visits or one-on-one time with prospects.
Current Longhorns commitments (247 Sports)
- Jaden Alexis | Wide Receiver
- Morice Blackwell | Linebacker
- Jonathon Brooks | Running back
- Casey Cain | Wide Receiver
- JD Coffey | Safety
- Hayden Conner | Offensive lineman
- Terrence Cooks | Linebacker
- Juan Davis | Tight End
- Derrick Harris Jr. | Defensive End
- Gunnar Helm | Tight End
- Ishmael Ibraheem | Cornerback
- Jamier Johnson | Cornerback
- Max Merril | Offensive lineman
- Byron Murphy II | Defensive Tackle
- Isaac Pearson | Punter
- Ja’Tavion Sanders | Athlete
- Jordon Thomas | Defensive End
- Charles Wright | Quarterback
Follow along for updates throughout National Signing Day in this live blog.