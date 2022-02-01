National Signing Day: How will the Longhorns close out the class?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will close out the 2022 signing class with one more big target in mind. The February signing day window is signing day lite for the Longhorns in 2022.

With the evolution of the transfer portal and the December signing window, Steve Sarkisian isn’t looking to add much to his class Wednesday with a group of 31 players already in the fold. Texas has 10 early enrollees, 17 additional players signed to a letter of intent and four transfers prepared to join the class.

Texas’ 2022 class is ranked in the top five nationally, according to the recruiting services. It could get even better with the nation’s best offensive lineman deciding between Texas and Oklahoma Wednesday.

Arlington Bowie offensive lineman Devon Campbell is ranked as the No. 9 player in the country, according to 247 Sports. Campbell will announce at a ceremony at 4 p.m. CT Wednesday.

Sarkisian has added four players since the December signing window. Ohio State cornerback Ryan Watts, Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley and Wyoming receiver Isaiah Neyor transferred to Texas, joining former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers as instant-impact players.

Larry Turner-Gooden from Bishop Alemany High School in California announced his commitment to Texas at the All-American Bowl in January but signed with Texas in December.

The February National Signing Day remains a day of celebration for local high school athletes in Central Texas, who’ve put in the hard work to sign with a school to play college football. KXAN will be at signing day ceremonies at Lake Travis, LBJ and Hendrickson High School Wednesday.

Check here for a full look at the Longhorns’ 2022 recruiting class.

This story will be updated Wednesday with KXAN’s coverage of National Signing Day.