Nate Boyer runs Austin Marathon course in fundraiser for Dell Children’s Heart Program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No matter the temperature, former Green Beret and Texas Longhorn Nate Boyer ran with all of his heart Saturday morning.

Even without the excitement of race day or the hundreds of runners at the starting line, Boyer stuck by his commitment to run the Austin Marathon, all 26.2 miles, to fundraise for the Dell Children’s Heart Program.

Boyer got through the course in just over three hours. As of Saturday night, he’d raised over $2,300.

Wow. @nateboyer37 SMOKED the @austinmarathon in 3:12:37. He blasted through the hills of Austin while supporting @dellchildrens Heart Program, where central Texas kiddos will have access to breakthrough treatments. Was freezing out there today, but my heart is warm and full.💙 pic.twitter.com/eRw9Ot8g3H — Mike Thompson (@mikethompsonx4) February 13, 2021

The Austin Marathon, originally set for Sunday, Feb. 14, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and converted into a half marathon on April 25.

Funds raised up to $10,000 for Boyer’s run will be matched by a grant from the Moody Foundation, which is a presenting partner of Austin Marathon Gives. You can donate on this GoFundMe page or purchase Run Austin Love Austin gear. 50% of the proceeds will be added to the final fundraising amount.