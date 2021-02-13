Nate Boyer runs Austin Marathon course in fundraiser for Dell Children’s Heart Program

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Former Green Beret and 34-year-old undrafted NFL football free agent Nate Boyer smiles as he is introduced at a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics as the Mariners’ honor military members Friday, May 8, 2015, in Seattle. Boyer is trying to win the Seattle Seahawks’ long snapping job from returning starter Clint Gresham and appeared at his first day of rookie minicamp earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No matter the temperature, former Green Beret and Texas Longhorn Nate Boyer ran with all of his heart Saturday morning.

Even without the excitement of race day or the hundreds of runners at the starting line, Boyer stuck by his commitment to run the Austin Marathon, all 26.2 miles, to fundraise for the Dell Children’s Heart Program.

Boyer got through the course in just over three hours. As of Saturday night, he’d raised over $2,300.

The Austin Marathon, originally set for Sunday, Feb. 14, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and converted into a half marathon on April 25.

Funds raised up to $10,000 for Boyer’s run will be matched by a grant from the Moody Foundation, which is a presenting partner of Austin Marathon Gives. You can donate on this GoFundMe page or purchase Run Austin Love Austin gear. 50% of the proceeds will be added to the final fundraising amount.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss