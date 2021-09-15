NASCAR coming back to COTA in 2022 with March races

Martin Truex Jr. (19) slides through Turn 12 after a crash as Chris Buescher (17) and Garrett Smithley (53) drive around during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a wet, rainy mess at Circuit of the Americas in May for NASCAR’s first-ever race in Austin, but that’s not stopping the country’s top racing organization from coming back in 2022.

Austin’s Circuit of the Americas hosted the NASCAR EchoPark Texas Grand Prix on Sunday, May 23 (Photo: Wes Wilson/KXAN)

In 2022, the races will move to March 25-27, culminating in the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix, won by Chase Elliott in its inaugural run this year. The NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series will also hold races during the weekend, like this year. Kyle Busch and Todd Gilliland claims wins in those series’ races, respectively.

Race organizers Speedway Motorsports say they are planning to have more of just about everything for next year’s race weekend.

“We’re already planning so much more for fans next season — more fun, more access and more camping,” said Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports president and CEO. “We look forward to working again with COTA CEO Bobby Epstein and his staff to produce another spectacular NASCAR event weekend in Austin for 2022.”

The idea of moving the races to March is to take advantage of typically cooler temperatures, but the area experienced its fourth-wettest May ever this year and the skies dumped plenty of rain on the track that weekend.

Due to the constant rain during the race, Cole Custer and Martin Truex Jr. were involved in a fiery crash on the race’s 25th lap. Thankfully, both drivers weren’t injured in the crash and the race was cut 14 laps short due to the wet conditions.

Tickets are on sale now at the race’s website. There are three-day weekend packages available starting at $79, and a full schedule of events surrounding the race weekend will be announced later.