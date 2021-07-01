Name, image and likeness — the many ways college athletes can make money

Watch the full interview with Brandon Wimbush and Ayden Syal of MOGL in the video player above.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The world of college sports changed like we’ve never seen before as the clock struck midnight July 1.

College athletes from every level and sport can now make money off their name, image, and likeness (NIL) after the NCAA removed its restrictions for compensation Wednesday. The NCAA’s current agreement is a temporary solution, but it is working to build permanent rules and federal laws for NIL.

Multiple states, including Texas, passed bills allowing college athletes to profit off their image, which forced the NCAA to move fast to keep a level playing field for athletes across the country.

Several Texas Longhorns football players capitalized on their new financial freedom on the first day in this new era of college athletics.

Bijan Robinson has an account on Cameo, which allows the Texas running back to connect and provide personal messages to anyone for a fee of $100.

Longhorns pass rusher DeMarvion Overshown and defensive back Josh Thompson unveiled a merchandise deal with the apparel company Last Stand Hats through social media.

The Texas Longhorns official social media accounts put out a barrage of messages Thursday, promoting their Leverage program to help student athletes promote their brand.

How can college athletes take advantage of name, image, likeness

Athletes can get endorsement deals with local business to advertise a product, or make appearances. They can also make money on camps and clinics and possibly the most lucrative of options — social media influencing.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush and fellow Irish alum Ayden Syal have started MOGL, a company that will help student athletes find deals in their area.

“That’s where I think I add value is providing a product and solution that is very athlete-centric,” said Wimbush, who started 16 games at quarterback for Notre Dame before transferring to Central Florida. “Ensuring that all the businesses that athletes are able to engage with are properly vetted and they are businesses and brands that align well with not only their values, but the university they play for.”

Both Wimbush and Sayal were guests on The CW Austin’s More Than the Score to discuss their company and how they will play a part in athletes being able to navigate the unknown.

“We’ve created a completely seamless, secure and compliant platform which athletes are going to be able to go out in their local community and national brand level to seek out autograph signings, social media campaigns, private athletic trainings and house their own camps and sell their own merchandise and really monetize their brands when they are at their peak,” said Syal.